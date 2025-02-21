Nigeria: I'm Now Looking for Money, No More Trouble - Portable

21 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pledged to turn a new leaf following his release on bail.

The Zazu crooner was granted a N2 million bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Thursday after pleading not guilty to a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, possession of weapons, and disorderly conduct.

Portable had been arraigned by the Ogun State police command for allegedly assaulting three officials of the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

In a video shared on social media after his bail, the singer expressed gratitude and declared his intention to focus on financial success rather than trouble.

"My fans, thank God for everything. If you have God, you have everything," he said. "I need money. I am not looking for trouble anymore. I'm now focused on making money. I have N2 million bail debt. I need more money. I am looking for money."

