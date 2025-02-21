South Africa: Cosafa Trio Learn Their Fate in CAF Interclub Quarter-Final Draws

20 February 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The three COSAFA clubs that are still involved in CAF Interclub competitions learned their path to the finals on Thursday when the quarter-final draws were made in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are still in the elite African club competition, and were kept apart in the draw, while Stellenbosch FC are in the Confederation Cup last-8.

Sundowns have been drawn with Esperance from Tunisia in a repeat of last year's semi-finals in which the North African side triumphed 2-0 on aggregate.

Ironically, current Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was in charge of Esperance then and those result may well have played a big part in him getting his current job.

The winner of that tie will face either holders and 12-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt or Sudan's Al Hilal in the semi-finals.

Pirates will meet Algerian side MC Alger in the quarter-finals, a tricky tie but one they will see as winnable. If they advance they will face the victor in the clash between Egyptian side Pyramids FC and AS FAR from Morocco.

The quarterfinal ties will be played on April 1 and April 8.

Stellenbosch have a very tough assignment in their Confederation Cup quarter-final as they clash with holders Zamalek of Egypt.

Should they manage to overcome that considerable hurdle they must then take on either Tanzania's Simba SC or Al Masry of Egypt in the semi-finals.

The quarterfinal ties will be played on April 2 and April 9.

