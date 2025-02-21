South Africa: Cabinet Commends Police Efforts to Combat Illegal Mining

Cabinet has commended the South African Police Service efforts to combat illegal mining through Operation Vala Umgodi, which has resulted in over 18 000 arrests since December 2023.

Cabinet highlighted that about 1 700 illegal miners were arrested from August 2024 in Stilfontein.

"The [arrests] include the seizure of 458 firearms, 12 000 rounds of ammunition, 283 trucks, 303 vehicles and 84 big machineries from illegal mining. R5 million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million were also seized," Cabinet said in a statement on Friday, following a Cabinet meeting, held on 12 February 2025 and a special Cabinet meeting on 29 January 2025.

Cabinet also welcomed ongoing efforts by law-enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal mining, as Operation Vala Umgodi is rolled out to various parts of the country.

Cabinet further commended the arrest of four police officers suspected of aiding the escape of illegal mining kingpin, Neo James Tsoaeli, also known as 'Tiger'.

It emphasised that police officers must always maintain the highest standards of professional ethics and remain beyond reproach.

"Cabinet calls on the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that those involved in such corrupt activities are held accountable and get the harshest possible sentence," Cabinet said.

Operation Vala Umgodi is a multidisciplinary initiative focused on combating illicit mining activities that threaten South Africa's vital mineral resources. The operation also plays a key role in addressing various other criminal activities, providing crucial support to operational members at both district and provincial levels.