South Africa: BMA Facilitated Smooth Arrival of G20 Foreign Ministers

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the processing of dignitaries arriving for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, currently underway in Johannesburg, was carried out smoothly.

"The G20 Ministers started arriving in the country from 19 February 2025 and will depart from 22 February 2025, using OR Tambo International Airport and Lanseria International Airport.

"Working together with law enforcement agencies, the BMA has ensured seamless processing of the Foreign Ministers in a safe environment upon arrival. To this effect, the BMA has augmented its capacity at these two airports and allocated dedicated Immigration counters for the delegates to ensure speedy processing of all travellers," BMA Commissioner Masiapato said in a statement.

The two-day meeting which began on Thursday is taking place in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024, which will culminate in a meeting of G20 Heads of State and Government later in November.

Various sectoral Ministerial meetings will be held throughout the year in the lead up to November.

G20 members include the world's major economies.

The BMA is a Schedule 3A National Public Entity established in April 2023 with the mandate of facilitating legitimate movement of goods and persons.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa emphasised the significance of hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil.

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting, hosted by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, takes place under South Africa's G20 Presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.

"Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies and faces unique challenges, such as the impact of climate change, development needs and the effects of global trade dynamics.

"The Summit's location underscores the need for African voices to be heard on critical global issues, like sustainable development, the digital economy and the shift toward green energy," President Ramaphosa said in his address on Thursday.