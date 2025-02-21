South Africa: DCs Denies Pollsmoor Prison Break in Report

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has denied as false a report claiming that an individual successfully broke into Pollsmoor Correctional Facility over a two-year period.

The report claimed the man broke into the facility to "access free education and vocational training".

"We categorically state that this story is entirely fictitious and does not reflect reality in any way. Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, like all correctional facilities in South Africa, operates under stringent security protocols designed to prevent unauthorized entry and exit.

"The notion that an individual could repeatedly access a correctional centre undetected is not only implausible but also undermines the integrity of the correctional system and the dedication of our officials," the department said.

The DCS explained the process of admitting an individual into a correctional facility.

"For any person to be admitted...a J7 form [warrant of detention] must be submitted for processing. This form serves as the legal authorisation for the department to detain an individual until their next court appearance. Under no circumstances can a person be admitted without this document, as doing so would constitute illegal detention.

"While the department remains committed to rehabilitation through education and skills development, these programmes are specifically designed to equip offenders with the tools to reintegrate into society upon release - not as an alternative education system for the general public. Our initiatives operate within the confines of the law and adhere to established correctional procedures," the DCS said.

Citizens are warned to verify information before sharing it with others.

"We urge the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing misleading content that may cause unnecessary confusion or alarm. The security of correctional facilities is a matter of national importance, and fabricating or trivializing security breaches is both irresponsible and unhelpful.

"The Department of Correctional Services continues to engage with the media and the public through educational tours, providing insight into the correctional system and its operations. These initiatives aim to promote accurate reporting and prevent the spread of misinformation that misrepresents our criminal justice system," the department concluded.