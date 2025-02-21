South Africa: Cabinet Briefed On Implications of Aid Funding Withdrawal

Cabinet says it has been briefed about the withdrawal of aid funding by the United States (US) government and its implications for South Africa, particularly on the HIV/AIDS and TB programmes.

In a statement issued on Friday, Cabinet said government was aware of the suspension of this withdrawal for a period of 90 days while the US Government reviews its position.

"Cabinet wishes to assure all South Africans that government will not allow a situation that leads to defaulting by any South African participating in the HIV/AIDS prevention and management programme," the statement said.

South Africa runs the largest HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment and management programme across 52 districts at the total cost of R46.8 billion in the 2024/25 financial year.

The US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), supported by the US Agency for International Development, is responsible for only 17% of this budget across 27 districts in eight provinces.

"The government of South Africa funds 90% of the antiretroviral procurement and Global Fund is responsible for funding 10% of this cost. In this regard, PEPFAR funds are only used for the salaries and operational costs of the people they appointed directly in the 27 districts," Cabinet said.

The statement was issued following a Cabinet Meeting on 12 February 2025 and a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.