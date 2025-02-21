South Africa: Robben Island Museum Revamp On Track

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala says he is satisfied with the progress being made to spruce up the Robben Island Museum and preserve its iconic heritage site status.

The project to improve the iconic island is spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Zikalala, who was accompanied by senior officials from all stakeholder departments, visited the island this week. Robben Island is where many liberation struggle stalwarts, who gave birth to the new South Africa, were imprisoned during apartheid.

During his visit to monitor progress being made to revitalise, repair and perform upgrades to this UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Deputy Minister met with the leadership of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, led by the Secretary Mpho Masemola and other National Executive Committee (NEC) Members.

In 2023, Zikalala, visited the site to respond to concerns of deteriorating buildings, cemeteries, gardens, recreational facilities, waste management services and the blue stone quarry, which was placing the island at risk of losing its heritage status.

"We are here at the invitation of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, many who were incarcerated in this facility during the apartheid era.

"They play a role in preserving not only the island's aesthetics heritage but its profound impact on the evolution of South Africa as a democracy," Zikalala said.

The association shared with the Deputy Minister their vision on the bigger capital projects that they want undertaken. These include major upgrades of the seven prison golf courses, as well as their desire to be assisted in the reunion of all remaining ex-political prisoners.

They also highlighted the availability of artisanal skills among them in areas such as plumbing and construction, which they acquired during their prison time and their wish to be considered in undertaking some of the upgrade work.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the ex-political prisoners to take up some of the issues with the Robben Island Museum Council and also committed to relay some of their requests to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, which is responsible for the daily operations of the Robben Island Museum.

Highlights of the progress observed during the Deputy Minister's oversight visit include:

· Improvement in the water supply, with no interruptions reported during the 2024 festive season.

· The subsequent increase in the tourists who visited the island, with an estimated number of 86 622 visitors between November 2024 and January 2025.

· The Desalination Plant has been fully upgraded, as well as the reservoirs fitted with a new filtration system to improve the quality of water.

"The department will continue with the upgrades at the scope and scale assigned by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, as our client department, to ensure that the Robben Island Museum is sustained as a beacon of history and rich South African heritage for future generations," Zikalala said.