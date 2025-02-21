South Africa: Cabinet Calls for National Unity Against Misinformation and External Pressure

Cabinet has urged all South Africans to stand united in defending the country against a growing wave of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda aimed at distorting government efforts and sow division among citizens.

Cabinet said this in a statement on Friday, following a Cabinet meeting held on 12 February 2025 and a special Cabinet meeting held on 29 January 2025.

"We must not allow false narratives to divide us. We are a resilient nation that has more in common, and our history has demonstrated that there is no challenge we cannot overcome when we pull together.

"We are called on to stand for the love for our country, which is rooted in our democratic values of non-racialism, tolerance, compassion, peace, justice, equality, freedom and human dignity," Cabinet said.

Reflecting on South Africa's historical struggle for justice, Cabinet reaffirmed that the nation cannot turn a blind eye to human rights violations perpetuated around the world, nor can it ignore the less fortunate people who require its voice to ease their suffering.

Cabinet further reiterated President Ramaphosa's strong stance in his recent State of the Nation Address, where he emphasised that South Africa would not be bullied or coerced by external pressures.

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and we are united in our diversity. Let us speak with one voice in defence of our national interests, sovereignty and constitutional democracy.

"Together, we are building a nation that encourages dialogue, fosters social cohesion and embraces all people, regardless of race," Cabinet said.