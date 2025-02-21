South Africa: Cabinet Commends Class of 2024 for Impressive Results

Cabinet has commended the Class of 2024 for achieving the highest matric pass rate since the advent of democracy in 1994.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) results saw an impressive 87.3% pass rate, marking a significant 4.4% increase from the previous year.

A total of 615 429 learners successfully passed the NSC examinations, with nearly half of those who sat for the exams obtaining a Bachelor pass, granting them access to higher education institutions. Additionally, close to 320 000 distinctions were achieved, highlighting the academic excellence of the matriculants.

Government lauded the results as a significant milestone in the country's education sector, emphasising that the achievements of the Class of 2024 reflect the strides made in improving the quality of education in South Africa.

These results coincide with the country's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy, symbolising the ongoing efforts to dismantle the remnants of apartheid-era educational disparities.

"The achievements of the Class of 2024 are a clear demonstration of the progress we have made as we commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy. They also provide proof that we are reversing apartheid's planned legacy of intergenerational indignity, disadvantage and poverty for the majority of South Africans," Cabinet said in a statement on Friday.

South Africa's education system has undergone significant reforms since 1994, with the government implementing policies aimed at improving access to quality education for all learners.

Under the National Development Plan (NDP), education remains a key pillar in addressing inequality and fostering economic growth.

Over the years, interventions such as the provision of no-fee schools, the school nutrition program, improved infrastructure, and curriculum enhancements have contributed to the steady improvement in matric results.

The increased focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, teacher training programs, and digital learning initiatives has also played a crucial role in raising learner performance.

Despite these successes, challenges remain, including resource disparities between urban and rural schools, socio-economic factors affecting learner performance, and the need to further enhance post-matric opportunities.

However, the Class of 2024's results demonstrate resilience and a positive trajectory for the country's education system.

Government has previously urged learners who did not pass to explore alternative pathways such as the Second Chance Matric Programme and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to ensure they remain within the education and skills development pipeline.