South Africa: KZN Activist Shot Dead

21 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bongane Motaung

Vusi Banda - Mondlo Township Civic Organisation chairperson - was murdered on Thursday

Vusi Banda, chairperson of Mondlo Township Civic Organisation, was reportedly shot dead on Thursday sometime between 8:30-10pm.

On Wednesday, he was one of the leaders of a march from Mondlo to the offices of the Abaqulusi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to deliver a memorandum of demands. The protesting residents want Mondlo to no longer be under the jurisdiction of the municipality. They accused it of failing to provide services and using electricity cuts to get residents to pay municipal bills.

"We were aware of hearsay that a local nkabi (hitman) threatened to shoot him down," a member of the civic organisation, who wished to stay anonymous, told GroundUp.

"I was told that gunshots were heard by [Banda's] neighbours. They rushed to his house. It was too late."

The civic member claims that there is a power struggle between the IFP and MK for control of the organisation. Abaqulusi Municipality has an IFP mayor.

According to another member of the civic organisation, it is not clear if the shooter acted alone. But it is believed the murderer broke in through a sliding door, killed Banda, and disappeared in the direction of the Mondlo shopping centre, not far from Banda's house.

Participants in the march say Banda told them he had received threatening messages.

The first time GroundUp saw the organisation in operation was in mid-January. We witnessed an argument between members in a boardroom, where Banda told them: "If anyone came to this organisation with political interest, they must leave the house immediately. We represent the community, not our political parties."

Banda encouraged residents to stand up for their constitutional rights. We once found him reading to members at his home, somethnig he would do after meetings. There were piles of law books in his house.

Banda had worked as a political researcher in the Western Cape and worked at Robben Island Museum. He had also taught at a high school in KZN. He was 59.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.