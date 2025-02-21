Africa: Malawi Becomes 38th African Country to Join Africa's Single Air Transport Market

In a significant stride towards unifying Africa's skies and advancing economic integration, the Republic of Malawi has officially signed the Solemn Commitment to join the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). SAATM, a flagship project of the African Union's Agenda 2063 aims to establish a unified air transport market across the continent enchaining Africa's broader economic integration efforts.

The signing ceremony took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit. Malawi's Foreign Minister, Honourable Nancy Tembo, officially signed the SAATM Solemn Commitment in the presence of H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, outgoing AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, alongside officials from the Malawi Embassy in Addis Ababa and the African Union.

Malawi's accession marks a crucial step in building a more interconnected and seamless African aviation network, one that will serve the nearly 1.5 billion people across the continent. This bold move not only aligns with the African Union's vision of a united continent and the free movement of people, goods, and services, but it will also enhance business, trade, tourism, and mobility across Africa.

H.E. Nancy Tembo remarked, "As Malawi becomes the 38th nation to join SAATM, we are making a powerful commitment to the integration of Africa. This move will not only strengthen our connectivity but also create new economic opportunities and foster cultural exchanges across the continent."

H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, commended Malawi's decision, stating, "Malawi's signing of the Single African Air Transport Market agreement is an important milestone in Africa's journey towards a more integrated and economically prosperous future." Dr. Abou-Zeid also called on other remaining African countries to join the initiative, emphasising the importance of collective effort in achieving the full potential of SAATM.

The SAATM is set to revolutionise Africa's air transport and mobility landscape by removing existing barriers. The operationalisation of the market will bring significant economic benefits, including lower airfares, increased flight options, and expanded air cargo services. These improvements are expected to generate job creation within the aviation sector and related industries such as tourism, logistics, and hospitality.

Beyond the SAATM, the African Union has been actively pursuing the sustainability of the air transport sector. One notable achievement is the adoption of the Continental Strategy for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and Low Carbon Aviation Fuels (LCAF), a landmark decision made by African leaders to green and decarbonise the continent's aviation sector.

Aviation safety and security are also top priorities for Africa, with the continent continuing to expand its operations in line with international aviation safety standards. The revised Abuja safety targets were also adopted at the Summit, underscoring Africa's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its air transport systems.

As the number of signatories continues to grow, the vision of an open, integrated, and efficient African aviation network is increasingly becoming a reality. The benefits of SAATM will extend far beyond the aviation sector, contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the continent.

Moreover, the African Union Commission is implementing key priorities to enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable development across the continent. These include the implementation of 13 railway links as part of the African Integrated Railway Network, an Agenda 2063 Flagship project aimed at fostering regional connectivity and economic integration. Another priority is the development of green and smart ports, alongside the creation of a multimodal urban mobility system that encourages a shift from road transport to more sustainable modes, including railways, non-motorized transport, and electric mobility central to promoting a more sustainable, integrated, and efficient transport network across Africa.