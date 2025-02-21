Kenya: Uhuru Describes Chebukati As a Resilent Leader Despite Challenges

21 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati was a leader who played a central role Kenya's electoral landscape.

While mourning him, Kenyatta highlighted his resilience despite various challenges during his tenure at the electoral body.

"Throughout his time in office, he played a pivotal role in shaping our nation's electoral landscape, often navigating intricate challenges with remarkable resilience," he stated.

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find strength and solace in cherished memories."

