Senegal: Rwanda Vs Senegal - What's At Stake As Afrobasket Qualifiers Tip Off

Rwanda faces Senegal in the opening game of Group C of the AfroBasket qualifiers' third window on February 21 at Salle Omnisports Ibn Yassine in Rabat, Morocco at 4PM (Kigali Time).

In the previous window that took place last year, Senegal defeated Rwanda 81-59, and put up great performances against the other teams in Group C (Cameroon and Gabon) to climb to the summit of the group standings.

All the four teams in Group C have a chance to finish in the top three to qualify for the 2025 AfroBasket. However, some teams are in more urgent need of wins than others.

What's at Stake in Group C?

The top three teams in the group will qualify for the August showdown in Angola. Gabon is winless after three games and faces an uphill battle in Rabat.

Senegal leads the group with a 3-0 record and aims to maintain the top spot.

The qualifiers are key, as the 16 teams advancing will also compete in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda will play Vs Senegal on February 21, Cameroon on February 22, and finish against Gabon on February 23.