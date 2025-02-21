Somalia: Somali Forces Working to Secure Areas Hit By Major Al-Shabaab Attack

Mogadishu — Somali government forces are working to fully secure areas in the Middle Shabelle region that were attacked by Al-Shabaab militants on Thursday, as the situation remains tense in the aftermath of the assault.

A statement from the Somali government released on Thursday indicated that up to 130 Al-Shabaab militants were killed by government forces in the areas where the attack occurred. However, independent sources have not confirmed these casualty figures, and there has been no independent verification of the government's claims.

Locals in the affected areas report that tensions remain high, with clashes still ongoing between the Somali military and Al-Shabaab fighters. The areas, which include El-Ali, El-foldheere, Al-Kowthar, and Daru-nimca villages in the Middle Shabelle region, have been the site of intense fighting in recent days.

According to witnesses, there is still a significant military presence in these areas, with forces reportedly on high alert in preparation for further clashes.

The government has deployed additional forces to help secure the region, including a helicopter, which was publicly displayed by the authorities. The government claimed the helicopter played a role in the operation, though the specifics of its involvement remain unclear.

Al-Shabaab, an extremist group that has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for years, is known for carrying out brutal attacks across the country, often targeting civilians, government forces, and security infrastructure. The latest attack is part of a larger pattern of violence as Al-Shabaab continues to challenge Somali security forces despite ongoing military operations against them.

The Somali government has vowed to continue its efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab, but the insurgents remain entrenched in several regions, particularly in rural areas where government control is weak.