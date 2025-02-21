Somalia: Somali Police Commissioner Leads Security Meeting As Ramadan Approaches

Mogadishu — Somali Police Commissioner Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi led a high-level security meeting with police leaders, department heads, and independent units at the force's headquarters in Mogadishu this week, as the country braces for heightened security challenges ahead of Ramadan.

The gathering, held on Wednesday, brought together senior officials from key units, including the Benadir Regional Police, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the Inspection Unit. Participants delivered detailed briefings on current security operations, focusing on efforts to curb rising threats in the capital and beyond.

The Benadir Regional Police highlighted increased patrols in Mogadishu's densely populated districts, while the CID presented progress on investigations into recent criminal networks. The Anti-Terrorism Unit, meanwhile, reported on its tracking of suspected Al-Shabaab operatives, a militant group that has plagued Somalia for years.

Abdullahi, who assumed his role in 2022 amid a surge in insurgent attacks, praised the dedication of the police force, noting their critical role in maintaining stability. "Your work is the backbone of our nation's safety," he told the assembly, according to a statement from his office. With the holy month of Ramadan set to begin in early March, he pressed officers to ramp up vigilance, citing past trends of escalated militant activity during the religious period. Sources within the police say additional checkpoints and night patrols are already being planned.

The commissioner also made a rare public appeal, calling on Somali citizens to collaborate with security forces to prevent terrorist acts. "We cannot succeed alone," he said, urging residents to report suspicious activities. The plea comes as Somalia grapples with persistent violence from Al-Shabaab and smaller factions linked to the Islamic State group, both of which have targeted civilians and government installations in recent months.

The meeting underscores mounting pressure on Somalia's security apparatus, which has struggled with limited resources and coordination despite international support. Analysts say the police force, alongside the Somali National Army, faces an uphill battle against well-entrenched insurgents, particularly in rural areas where government control remains weak. Wednesday's discussions also touched on improving inter-agency cooperation and streamlining intelligence-sharing, though no specific reforms were announced.

As Ramadan nears, Mogadishu residents expressed mixed feelings about the security outlook. "We want to celebrate in peace, but the bombs still scare us," said Halima Yusuf, a market trader in the city's Hamarweyne district. For now, Abdullahi's call for unity and action signals a push to rally both police and the public against a shared threat.