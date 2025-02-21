Ethiopia: Efforts to Harness Tourism Potentials

Ethiopia boasts 17 heritages inscribed on UNESCO's Tangible and Intangible World Heritage Lists. While some, like Lalibela, were inscribed as early as 1978, recent additions include the Gedeo Cultural Landscape, Bale Mountains National Park, and the Melka Konture Archaeological and Paleontological sites in Ethiopia's highlands.

Recently, Minister of Tourism Selamawit Kassa held an interview with Ethiopia in Focus regarding the Ethiopian government's efforts to develop and harness the country's untapped tourism potential for economic growth and sustainable development, including the initial steps taken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed through the 'Dine' initiatives.

The Minister highlighted that since 2018 and over the past six years, particularly with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) championing the sector, there have been multifaceted aspects of it that have been unlocked.

"One of the things that truly captivate me more when it comes to the tourism sector in our country is its incredible diversity. Diversity is the word that comes to my mind when I talk about the tourism sector in our country, in Ethiopia- the diversity of everything. Diversity in landscape, geography, in culture, and in history as well," she said.

According to her, the one thing that needs to be sold to the global community, which makes Ethiopia very unique, is everyone can actually come and find something that would attract their interest.

Responding to the question why Ethiopia is called "Land of Origins", Selamawit explained, "When we say "Ethiopia, Land of Origins", we are referring to the oldest humanoid in the world, Lucy- Dinkanesh in her Ethiopian name- not just Lucy, though. We are also talking about other significant discoveries as well. Those discoveries have made us the land of origin.

But we are not just talking about humanoids here. We are also talking about a lot more than that. For instance, Ethiopia is the birthplace of coffee--Coffee Arabica originated here in our country, Ethiopia. We are talking about the first pilgrimage of Muslim followers to our country."

"We are also talking about Al-Najashi here. When we speak about originality, we are referring to our unique calendar. When we talk about originality and being the land of origin, we are actually talking about our independence. Ethiopia is the only country that maintained its independence from colonial powers. So, it is a very layered and multifaceted concept, which makes it so fascinating," the Minister elaborated.

Selamawit emphasized that Ethiopia offers a wide range of diversified attractions, making it a must-visit destination for tourists.

As to her, Mount Tulu Dimtu, located inside the Bale National Park, which is the second highest point in the country and a stunning place to discover.

"It is often referred to as "One Park, Many Worlds", because it offers both the highest and the lowest spots in our country. You can find Tulu Dimtu and the beautiful Harenna Forest, there. The forest is truly mesmerizing and It is one of the places I would personally envision and also trying to work towards promoting it as a very scenic destination, especially for the film industry,."

So, the unique characteristics this park has, can reflect the diversified magnetisms that the country possesses, while talking about diversity of attractions. Even within just one park, you can experience that kind of diversity. So imagine what you can actually find and discover through the entire country, which makes it even more exciting.

When it comes to the tourism industry, in the past, the sector was categorized as a social sector, which led to it receiving limited attention, according to her.

As a result, there has not been much investments directed towards it nor has it received significant attention. Exploring the country's tourism potential - its cultural and historical heritage, natural wonders, has not been given that much attention.

Moreover, mostly the private sector has been actively working around the sector; often focused on specific areas. It was always the Northern Circuit, the historical route that Ethiopia was much more famous and promoted for."

However, currently the government is trying to change that perspective and promote the country's tourism potential; because that has been the main focus for a long time. But now, especially since the past six years, the tourism sector has been given due attention. The way the government sees the sector itself has changed completely, she added

"The sector is no longer seen as a social sector anymore. It is now one of the country's key economic pillars- one of the five main economic drivers of the country on a macroeconomic level," she noted.

What is more, the government has been investing in the sector in a very strategic and organized manner, encouraging the private sector to actively participate in the sector and drive the tourism activities in the country, she said.

By attracting the private sector, giving opportunities, providing perspectives, and offering them infrastructure and other investment incentives as well, the government is making a significant long-term impact on the sector's growth. That would have a huge impact in the long term when it comes to promoting the sector itself. This approach of the government is also changing the way the public sees the sector..

Regarding the surge in local tourism, the Minister underscored the huge impact it has now and the sector is yielding, not only on the sector itself, but also on the broader areas of the society as well.

Additionally, elevating tourism attractions in Addis Ababa has been a key pillar in promoting inbound tourism activities. Developing new destinations within the city enables expanding the options available for visitors, the Minister explained."