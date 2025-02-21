Zimbabwe: VP Consoles Muchinguri, Kashiri Families

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday consoled the Muchinguri and Kashiri families following the death of Sekuru Leonard 'Mwatambandini' Kashiri, the father-in-law to Zanu PF national Chairman and Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Sekuru Kashiri died on February 14, at the age of 103 and was buried in Mutare yesterday, with the Vice President, representing President Mnangagwa at the burial.

Also present at the funeral were Deputy President of the Senate Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya, Provincial Ministers Misheck Mugadza (Manicaland) and Mariam Chombo (Mashonaland West) among other senior Government officials and Zanu PF Politburo members.

In his address, VP Chiwenga emphasised the importance of remembering Sekuru Kashiri not only for his long life but also for his positive contributions to society.

The Vice President highlighted the significant architectural contributions of Sekuru Kashiri at St Faith Mission. Coincidentally it is the same school the VP's father attended.

He highlighted how Sekuru Kashiri's work helped shape the school's infrastructure and several infrastructural projects in Manicaland leaving an enduring legacy that continues to benefit the community today.

VP Chiwenga also acknowledged Sekuru Kashiri's impactful role at Elise Gladhill High School, further emphasising the deep connections between the late builder's contributions and the educational experiences of generations of students.

"I am here, representing the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is attending to other pressing Government commitments," said VP Chiwenga.

"Upon hearing of our National Chairman and Minister of Defence's loss, the Presidium agreed that I should stand with the family.

"However, I want to emphasise that we are not mourning here, we are celebrating his life. During his early life, the late Sekuru Kashiri worked at St Faith Mission as a building instructor, teaching bricklaying and concreting.

"He built most of the buildings we see today at the Anglican institution with his students in the 1960s. "Sekuru Kashiri later transferred to Elise Gladhill High School in Mutare in the 1970s and continued working as a building instructor.

"He went on to build many more buildings at this High School until his retirement in the 1990s," said the Vice President.

Vice President Chiwenga addresses mourners during the church service of the late Sekuru Leonard Mutambandini Kakashi father in-law to Minister of Defence, Honorable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at Anglican Parish in Sakubva ,Mutare. Picture by Tinai Nyadzayo

VP Chiwenga said Sekuru Kashiri was a passionate soccer player and continued playing soccer well after his retirement, saying it was through his passion for the sport that he remained fit and energetic.

"Antony as the first born learnt the virtues of love and keeping his wife and family well from Sekuru Kashiri, that is why we always see our Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri smiling.

"I now urge you Reverend Kashiri, as the first-born and family to continue with Sekuru Kashiri's legacy by guiding and leading the family in prayer and in love."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

VP Chiwenga also said this farming season might be a promising one with bountiful harvests expected across the regions following the good rains. He said the country is witnessing a transformation in the agricultural landscape, which is essential for national development.

Reverend Kashiri expressed special gratitude to his wife, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, for her unwavering love and care for the family.

His sentiments were echoed by the Kashiri family.

Vice President Chiwenga addresses mourners during the church service of the late Sekuru Leonard Mutambandini Kakashi father in-law to Minister of Defence, Honorable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at Anglican Parish in Sakubva ,Mutare. Picture by Tinai Nyadzayo