Zimbabwe: Kanyai Relishes National Team Debut

Australian-based striker Yolanda Kanyai has expressed her honour and humility after being called up, for the first time, to the senior national team ahead of the Mighty Warriors' 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda today.

Kanyai, who plays for Darwin, was overwhelmed with emotion as she shared her thoughts on her maiden call-up. She is one of the foreign legion, whom the Mighty Warriors will be banking on to hand the team victory and edge closer to a place at the Nations Cup tourney scheduled for Morocco next year.

"I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this call, which is my first. I will do my best to represent and resemble my nation to the best of my ability," she said.

Kanyai had her first feel of the Mighty Warriors training yesterday after arriving in camp late on Tuesday.

She was charmed by the warm reception she received from her teammates and coaches.

"Everyone welcomed me and made me feel comfortable. It was a really good experience," Kanyai added.

Despite the excitement surrounding her call-up, Kanyai remains grounded and focused on the task at hand.

"I don't have much in terms of expectations from my end, but I can only do what I can as a player and trust in the capabilities of my teammates, who are really keen," she said.

Apart from Kanyai, the Mighty Warriors have also called on their foreign stars, who include captain Emmaculate Msipa, Danai Bhobho, and Ruvimbo Mucherera, to add depth to the squad, which is a blend of youth and experience.

Kanyai also urged Zimbabwean fans to throw their weight behind the Mighty Warriors, who are seeking to end a long absence from the Nations Cup, which is now spanning nine years.

"Support us as we head into the match. Come and support us, and let's do this together," she said.