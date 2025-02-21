Zimbabwe: Oneness of Humanity Is Key to Social Justice

Today marks the World Day of Social Justice, a day dedicated to reflect on the importance of justice in fostering equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

We cannot achieve social justice and global unity without accepting the oneness of humanity and embracing the diversity in the human family.

We cannot achieve social justice without confronting the prejudices that are currently the main causes of wars and divisions.

To honour diversity without making differences a cause for conflict requires a new way of thinking, based on the acceptance of our oneness and respect for the rights of every individual.

It is the Bahá'í view that "The principle of the oneness of humankind lies at the heart of the exhortation that we should treat others as we ourselves would wish to be treated. To establish justice, peace and order in an interdependent world, this principle must guide all interactions ...".

We will not be able to overcome our current interconnected challenges without cooperation and unity, without greater collaboration.

Unity is the key to our well-being, peace, and prosperity, and justice is key to the establishment of unity and harmony. This is because justice provides the standard by which individual conduct and collective efforts are judged.

Bahá'u'lláh, the founder of the Bahá'í Faith states: "No light can compare with the light of justice. The establishment of order in the world and the tranquillity of the nations depend upon it". We belong to one human family.

The Bahá'í International Community states: "The human family is one. This is a truth that has been embraced by multitudes around the world. Its profound implications for our collective behaviour must now give rise to a coordinated movement towards higher levels of social and political unity. True peace and tranquillity will only be realised when every soul will have become the well-wisher of all mankind.

The perils of a global community divided against itself are too great to countenance.

Embracing and valuing our diversity is the basis for creating a peaceful and just social order.

It is not by suppression of differences that we will arrive at unity, but rather, by an increased awareness of, and respect for, the values of each culture, and indeed of each individual.

The concept of the oneness of the human family must go beyond mere tolerance.

It requires a change in attitudes, and an active effort to be made towards establishing genuine unity among the races, nations, religions, and ethnic groups.

The Bahá'í Writings state: "Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds and not through the tongue; for the latter hath no importance, as the majority of men are, in speech, well-wishers, while action is the best".

To be just, each individual should, and has the moral obligation to search for truth independently and not merely imitate others.

Investigating truth individually, to see with our own eyes rather than the eyes of others, to know through our own knowledge rather than the knowledge of our neighbour, will lead to unity because, as the Bahá'í Writings state: "Truth is one when it is independently investigated, it does not accept division.

Therefore, the independent investigation of truth will lead to the oneness of the world of humanity".

Furthermore, the application of justice by individuals leading to a just world order requires, a "just legislation in accord with the Divine laws which guarantee the happiness of society and protect the rights of all mankind, ... laws insuring the integrity of the members of society and their equality before the law", state the Bahá'í Writings.

Justice must be applied internationally

To eliminate racism, religious prejudice, and xenophobia, we must wholeheartedly embrace the concept of oneness of the human family and treat everyone with dignity and respect.

According to the Bahá'í Writings, "Justice is not limited, it is a universal quality.

Its operation must be carried out in all classes, from the highest to the lowest. Justice must be sacred, and the rights of all the people must be considered".

To be, just requires fair-mindedness in our judgments, for equity in our treatment of others, and application of justice every day, in everything we do and towards all our fellow human beings.

Social justice also implies the right of everyone to live in a peaceful, prejudice-free and just world.

Oneness and diversity are complementary and inseparable. ... Acceptance of the concept of unity in diversity, therefore, implies the development of a global consciousness, a sense of world citizenship, and a love for all of humanity".

