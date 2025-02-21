Ethiopia: Cholera Outbreak in Gambella Region Claims 14 Lives - Over 200 Cases Reported

21 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Ethiopia's Gambella region has risen to 14, with over 200 cases reported, according to regional health officials. The outbreak, first identified in four districts of Nuer Zone, has now spread to additional areas.

Gatbel Girmal, head of the Nuer Zone Health Bureau, told Deutsche Welle (DW) that the outbreak, first reported a week ago, "has now spread to additional areas." He noted that Akobo district faces "significant transportation and communication challenges," making it difficult to obtain complete data. Due to network issues, "officials must travel by boat to collect information," a process that "takes up to three days," he added.

According to the Gambella Regional Health Bureau, the outbreak was initially classified as "acute watery diarrhea" (AWD) until laboratory tests confirmed it as cholera. Cases have been reported in Akobo, Lare, Makwai, Wentawo, Jikawo districts, and Gambella city administration.

Dr. Abel Assefa, head of the regional health bureau, told DW that the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided medical supplies valued at "approximately 1.6 million birr" to support containment efforts.

Regional health officials indicated that the outbreak, which they suspect originated from South Sudan, was first detected in Akobo district on February 11, 2025.

