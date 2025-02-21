Ethiopia: Oromia Regional Government Appoints Three Former Ola Commanders After Peace Deal

21 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- The Oromia regional government has appointed former commanders of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) who signed a peace agreement with the government on December 1, 2024. The appointees include three former OLA officials, among them Yadesa Negassa, also known as Sagni Nagasa, the former commander of the OLA Central Zone.

According to the regional government, Sagni Nagasa has been appointed as a Security Advisor to the President of Oromia at the bureau head level. Additionally, Oromiya Rebuma has been named Deputy Head of the Oromia Attorney General's Office, while Tolera Regasaa has been appointed Deputy Head of the Bureau of Administration and Security.

The appointments follow a peace agreement signed on December 1 between Oromia President Shimelis Abdissa and Sagni Nagasa. In a statement on December 6, Sagni said the agreement would be implemented "within two days" and emphasized its focus on "security matters and military integration." He also noted that the deal includes provisions for "compensating war-related damages and addressing harm caused."

The agreement was reached after Sagni Nagasa and his faction distanced themselves from the OLA, accusing its leader, Kumsa Diriba (Jaal Marroo), of authoritarianism. The OLA, however, dismissed the deal, claiming it was made with former members expelled "months earlier for misconduct."

