Ghana: Tsel, GBF to Launch Boxing League Today

The Trust Sports Emporium (TSEL), operators of the Bukom Boxing Arena, in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will launch the Ghana Amateur Boxing League today at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium.

Under the theme: 'Unleashing boxing stars', the initiative would be a pivotal step towards the identification and development of the next generation of national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers to represent Ghana in global competitions, including the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

According to Madam Shirley Acquah-Harrison, Managing Director at TSEL, the roll out of the league was their way of contributing to the growth OF THE sport in the country.

"Our aim is to identify and groom young boxing talents and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills on national and international stages," he stated.