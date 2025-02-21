Gambia: Health and Security Concerns of Gambians

opinion

The people have spoken loud and clear about their health and security concerns. Those who stay unconcerned will be concerned when their family members become affected by the recent waves of crime and imports of fake medicines and contaminated foodstuff.

We have heard of armed attacks at Jah oil near Radio Syd, Access Bank in Brushibi, GNPC station in Farafenni, Elhela shop in Banjul, Money exchange bureau in Badjie estate, etc. We have seen the massive influx of dangerous drugs in the country such as Kush, Cocaine, Hassiss, Kons, ecstasy, strawberry quick, etc to name a few. We have also seen the havoc on society by bad medicines such as the Indian syrup that claimed the lives of over 70 Gambian children, fake medicines everywhere, contaminated foodstuffs, shortage of medicines in hospitals, lack of a technician for the scanning machine in Farafenni hospital due to the Cuban technician who went on leave, according to reports, Complains about insufficient ambulances in health facilities, sale of expired items in supermarkets, Mini markets, etc. All these are of vital concern to the people. It is making people angry against the government. The Policesing against this health and security issues cannot be left on the shoulders of the Police alone. All sectors that have failed the Nation must be held accountable.

The year 2019 was declared as the year of Turnaround. Therefore, if things did not turn around in that year then five years later can logically be the year of assessment of the state of the Nation. There should have been consequences in governance for poor sectoral performances as a deterrent to non performance of sectors of the economy in 2025. Only in this context can we see 2025 as YEAR OF RESULTS.

The criminal and health situation of the country cannot be better handled in the absence of a Coordinated Security Sector Reform. The Police, Army, Immigration, State Intelligence Services, GRA must work together and be present together at the sea Ports, at all borders in Amdalaye, in Farafenni, in Soma, in Basse, in Giboro, in Brikamaba, at the International Airport, in Kartong. They must be well- equipped with a mobility and Communication Network between them and their duty stations. The Ministry of Health should deploy health officers to work with this coordinated security team. Securing the Nation's health and National Security protection must now assume a new and proactive face especially in the light of the new waves of criminality and medical dangers to the population.

The welfare and concerns of the people of this country as the President stated in an address to the Nation before, must be of priority attention in the development agenda of the government. The love for country before self, should be imbued in the bureaucratic culture for the country to move forward. A National Emergency Alert System should by now be in place for the work of a Coordinated Security Task Force. No crime should be committed in the country with escape routes for culprits. For the system to work, calls for the concerted efforts of all citizens.

The government should seek from development partners and bilateral assistance from developed friendly countries, a complete package to put together a Coordinated Security Team comprising the services mentioned, to give them proper training on the mission tasked to them and to support them with mobility and communication gadgets. The Nation cannot afford to continue to be in medical and security danger.