Guinea Bissau: Dr Ceesay Vows to Strengthen Cross-Border Communication Between Gambia and Guinea-Bissau

Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister for Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services, has vowed to strengthen cross-border communication between the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau as he welcomed Bissau Communications minister to The Gambia.

Guinea-Bissau Social Communications Minister Florentino Fernando Dia, was on a working visit to partake in The Gambia's 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

On Monday, the two ministers held a press conference at the Ministry's conference hall in Kanifing, where they discussed areas of mutual interest and provided updates on the progress of their bilateral relations.

Further, the visit aimed to strengthen the long-standing ties between The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. During the press conference, Dr Ceesay highlighted the crucial role of the media in promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

He also underscored the importance of the relationship between the two nations.

Dr Ceesay spoke about the potential benefits of collaboration, particularly in the area of content sharing. He noted that learning about each other's culture, history, and administration would help deepen mutual understanding.

"The two peoples need to know each other more, they need to understand each other's culture, each other's history, but also each other's administration as well," he said. "We are going to come up with an MOU. I think it has already been drafted, and we need to finalize it between the two state broadcasters, where we can exchange capacity, we can exchange technical expertise, but also exchange content. I think this will be the beginning of other strengthening ties between the two countries," he said.

He further emphasised that enhancing trade relations, as well as increasing security and defence cooperation, would be key outcomes of this collaboration.

"The visit is timely and very relevant because we believe that the relationship between the Ministry of Social Communications of Bissau and the Ministry of Information of the Gambia need to set the pace and define the relationship for the other sectors as well," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Bissau Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bissau's communications mininster Florentino Fernando Dia said his visit was a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said there is great potential for cooperation to foster trade, improve security and defense, and facilitate the exchange of content between the countries.

MRV for Climate Action unlocks net-metering, solar PV systems in Gambia, Liberia

Cuba president congratulates Gambia on 60th Independence Anniversary