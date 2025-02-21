Gambia: GRA Inks MOU With Agib Bank to Boost Revenue Collection

21 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) under the leadership of the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of Gambia's leading commercial banks, Agib Bank, to boost revenue generation for government.

Agib Bank MD Isatou Jawara & Yankuba Darboe GRA boss

The MOU signing was graced by some senior officials of GRA as well as senior staff of Agib bank.

The event was held on Thursday 20 February 2025 at GRA Board Room.

In welcoming the Agib Bank officials, the Commissioner General of GRA, Yankuba Darboe, said it was with great pride and appreciation that GRA signed an MOU with Agib Bank, which is a significant achievement in their tireless efforts in the enhancing revenue collection through the use of commercial banks.

"This significant milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to efficiency and service delivery," he said.

According to the GRA leading light, revenue collection as all are aware is the backbone of any economy. "It ensures that governments and institutions have the necessary resources to provide essential services, invest in infrastructure, and drive sustainable development. By partnering with your bank today, we have not only strengthened our collection mechanisms but also improved convenience, transparency, and accountability in the process," he said.

"This success would not have been possible without the dedication of our financial partners, who would provide a secure, reliable, and accessible platform for revenue collection."

CG Darboe stated that investing in digital solutions, branch networks and customer service has streamlined payment processes, reduced the risk of cash handling, reduced inefficiencies and minimised revenue leakages for the Authority.

"We are with the conviction that this partnership would improve accessibility for our esteemed taxpayers through the availability of multiple banking channels, including online banking, bank branches, making the process more efficient and inclusive," he said.

The partnership would also enhance transparency, and with the automated and real-time reporting, "this will minimize errors and increase accountability in revenue collection".

"Through this MoU," he stated, "we aim to provide a tailored banking service to our esteem taxpayers. We are confident that this partnership will create opportunities, foster economic progress and positively impact the communities we serve."

CG Darboe further extended heartfelt appreciation to the Board and Management of AGIB Bank Gambia Ltd and GRA for "working tirelessly" to bring the agreement to fruition.

"Our dedication and vision have made this collaboration possible," he noted, saying: "As we celebrate this success, let us also look ahead. We must continue to leverage technology, enhance compliance measures, and explore innovative financial solutions to sustain and improve revenue collection further. Together we can build a more efficient and resilient financial ecosystem that benefits all."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.