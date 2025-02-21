Gambia: GRA Inks MOU With Agib Bank to Boost Revenue Collection

Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) under the leadership of the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of Gambia's leading commercial banks, Agib Bank, to boost revenue generation for government.

Agib Bank MD Isatou Jawara & Yankuba Darboe GRA boss

The MOU signing was graced by some senior officials of GRA as well as senior staff of Agib bank.

The event was held on Thursday 20 February 2025 at GRA Board Room.

In welcoming the Agib Bank officials, the Commissioner General of GRA, Yankuba Darboe, said it was with great pride and appreciation that GRA signed an MOU with Agib Bank, which is a significant achievement in their tireless efforts in the enhancing revenue collection through the use of commercial banks.

"This significant milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to efficiency and service delivery," he said.

According to the GRA leading light, revenue collection as all are aware is the backbone of any economy. "It ensures that governments and institutions have the necessary resources to provide essential services, invest in infrastructure, and drive sustainable development. By partnering with your bank today, we have not only strengthened our collection mechanisms but also improved convenience, transparency, and accountability in the process," he said.

"This success would not have been possible without the dedication of our financial partners, who would provide a secure, reliable, and accessible platform for revenue collection."

CG Darboe stated that investing in digital solutions, branch networks and customer service has streamlined payment processes, reduced the risk of cash handling, reduced inefficiencies and minimised revenue leakages for the Authority.

"We are with the conviction that this partnership would improve accessibility for our esteemed taxpayers through the availability of multiple banking channels, including online banking, bank branches, making the process more efficient and inclusive," he said.

The partnership would also enhance transparency, and with the automated and real-time reporting, "this will minimize errors and increase accountability in revenue collection".

"Through this MoU," he stated, "we aim to provide a tailored banking service to our esteem taxpayers. We are confident that this partnership will create opportunities, foster economic progress and positively impact the communities we serve."

CG Darboe further extended heartfelt appreciation to the Board and Management of AGIB Bank Gambia Ltd and GRA for "working tirelessly" to bring the agreement to fruition.

"Our dedication and vision have made this collaboration possible," he noted, saying: "As we celebrate this success, let us also look ahead. We must continue to leverage technology, enhance compliance measures, and explore innovative financial solutions to sustain and improve revenue collection further. Together we can build a more efficient and resilient financial ecosystem that benefits all."