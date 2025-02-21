Gambia: UDP Condemns Arrest of Luis Boutanos, Calls for 'Immediate' Release

21 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
press release

The United Democratic Party (UDP) strongly condemns the arrest of Mr. Luis Boutanos, a Gambian citizen, on 17th February 2025, for expressing his frustration with the Barrow Government's governance of The Gambia. Mr. Boutanos' arrest, reportedly stemming from a social media video in which he criticized the government, is a blatant violation of his constitutional right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the Constitution of The Gambia.

The UDP firmly believes that the right to express dissent and hold the government accountable is a cornerstone of democracy. The arrest of Mr. Boutanos is not only an attack on his fundamental rights but also a dangerous precedent that undermines the democratic principles The Gambia strives to uphold.

We call on the Barrow Government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Boutanos and to respect the rights of all citizens to freely express their opinions without fear of persecution or intimidation. The UDP stands in solidarity with Mr. Boutanos and all Gambians who seek to hold their leaders accountable through peaceful and lawful means.

The UDP urges the government to cease all actions that suppress freedom of expression and to foster an environment where open dialogue and constructive criticism are welcomed, not punished. We also call on regional and international human rights organizations to take note of this alarming development and to join us in demanding justice for Mr Boutanos.

The Gambia belongs to all its citizens, and no one should be silenced for speaking truth to power.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.