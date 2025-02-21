Eritrea: Training to Enhance National Food Safety System

21 February 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 21 February 2025 - The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Eritrea, conducted a training program aimed at strengthening the National Food Safety Control System. The training took place from 17 to 20 February at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers premises and was attended by over 50 experts from relevant ministries, higher education institutions, food processing corporations, and the Eritrean Standards Institute.

The primary objective of the training was to equip participants with up-to-date knowledge, facilitate the exchange of experiences, and identify gaps in the current system to enhance the National Food Safety Framework.

Mr. Tekleab Misghina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the training was an outcome of the National Food Safety Conference held in December 2024. He emphasized that the program aimed to assess national food safety standards concerning regulatory guidelines, infrastructure and laboratory facilities, human resource capacity, documentation and coordination, and stakeholder roles. Mr. Tekleab also noted that the training would enable professionals to collect data at the national level using the FAO and WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool.

Mr. Mohamed Aw-Dahir, FAO Representative in Eritrea, underscored the critical importance of the training in promoting public health and ensuring compliance with food safety standards in trade engagements. He highlighted the alignment of the training with the Ministry of Agriculture's vision of achieving "Safe and Nutritious Food for Everyone, Everywhere." He also encouraged trainees to actively participate and demonstrate a stronger sense of professional responsibility, reaffirming FAO's commitment to supporting such initiatives.

A representative of the trainees expressed satisfaction with the program, noting its structured approach, which is crucial for strengthening regulatory capacities and fostering continuous learning. He also pledged to contribute to ongoing efforts to coordinate food safety activities at the national level.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.