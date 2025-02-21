Eritrea: Training to Enhance National Food Safety System

Asmara, 21 February 2025 - The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Eritrea, conducted a training program aimed at strengthening the National Food Safety Control System. The training took place from 17 to 20 February at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers premises and was attended by over 50 experts from relevant ministries, higher education institutions, food processing corporations, and the Eritrean Standards Institute.

The primary objective of the training was to equip participants with up-to-date knowledge, facilitate the exchange of experiences, and identify gaps in the current system to enhance the National Food Safety Framework.

Mr. Tekleab Misghina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the training was an outcome of the National Food Safety Conference held in December 2024. He emphasized that the program aimed to assess national food safety standards concerning regulatory guidelines, infrastructure and laboratory facilities, human resource capacity, documentation and coordination, and stakeholder roles. Mr. Tekleab also noted that the training would enable professionals to collect data at the national level using the FAO and WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool.

Mr. Mohamed Aw-Dahir, FAO Representative in Eritrea, underscored the critical importance of the training in promoting public health and ensuring compliance with food safety standards in trade engagements. He highlighted the alignment of the training with the Ministry of Agriculture's vision of achieving "Safe and Nutritious Food for Everyone, Everywhere." He also encouraged trainees to actively participate and demonstrate a stronger sense of professional responsibility, reaffirming FAO's commitment to supporting such initiatives.

A representative of the trainees expressed satisfaction with the program, noting its structured approach, which is crucial for strengthening regulatory capacities and fostering continuous learning. He also pledged to contribute to ongoing efforts to coordinate food safety activities at the national level.