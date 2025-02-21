Zimbabwe: Chikuwa - ZCC Mbungo's Heartbeat

Yesteryear musician Lucky Chikuwa may not turn heads on the streets today, but he remains an undeniable creative genius.

His artistry as a natural composer, dancer, music teacher, and choreographer has touched the hearts of many.

Chikuwa is fondly remembered as the versatile entertainer who rose to prominence with the Defe Dopota Brass Band under the auspices of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Mbungo in Masvingo.

Those fortunate enough to experience his performances during live shows or church gatherings will agree that Chikuwa deserves special recognition while he is still alive.

Born with a gift for music composition, his songs -- such as "Nyika Ino Ichatongwa Namwari," "Ndire Ndire," "Mwari Tongai," "Wajikitira Poyi," and "Wademba"-- continue to resonate on national radio and television stations.

Since 1983, musical composition has been his cornerstone, with countless followers of ZCC "worshipping" Chikuwa as a significant influencer.

In addition to his vocal talent, Chikuwa plays the drums, trumpet, and euphonium.

For those unfamiliar, the euphonium is a brass instrument with a conical bore and valves, commonly used in military and brass bands.

It is smaller than a tuba but larger than a baritone horn.

Chikuwa honed his skills at the ZCC Mbungo main centre in Masvingo under the guidance of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, a charismatic preacher known for recognising artistic talent.

Now the frontman of Mbungo Stars, his career would be incomplete without acknowledging his input with the Defe Dopota Brass Band, which was blessed by Bishop Mutendi.

Taking the Herald Arts down memory lane, the ever-bubbly Mutendi shared his journey of happiness, fame and resilience.

The biggest news of our conversation was his recent relocation to Harare for greener pastures.

He still has faith that everything big in terms of entertainment can only be found in Harare.

"I have stayed in Masvingo for the greater part of my life, but we recently came to Harare where we are trying our luck as fortune hunters.

"I now stay in Mbare National along with some band members for more opportunities.

"In Masvingo, we have been playing mainly at church conferences, private concerts, and national events, but we are here trying our luck," said the optimistic Chikuwa.

"As it stands, we are mainly based in Mbare, Harare but I will always have time to link up with my fans and family in Masvingo.

"We also came here because we are now doing commercials for a bus company, Inter Africa, and the move is paying off for us.

"In Harare, we are also closer to several producers who are keen to engage us so that we can produce more music."

Chikuwa, who is trying his luck in the big city, believes he has adjusted to Harare's fast pace.

"We don't have a choice but to adjust to the city's way of life, where one needs to be on their toes.

"In Harare, there is nothing for free, and that alone means we need to work hard and go the extra mile. We are settling here well with the help of many of our fans who follow our music."

Besides his new move to Harare, many of Chikuwa's fans are eager to know his road to acclaim, which he shared with us:

"I was born in Buhera in a family of six--two boys and four girls, being the youngest. I attended Bangure Primary School and later Mutendi High, where I finished my Ordinary Level."

On his calling as a musician, Chikuwa shared:

"I started composing music in 1983 and joined the Defe Dopota Brass Band, where I easily established myself as a vital cog of the group.

"I am still a member of the group, but I have since formed my group (Mbungo Stars), which I lead as well.

"To date, I have contributed to 28 albums, including those that I recorded with Defe Dopota Brass and Mbungo Stars."

Chikuwa has an interesting way of creating songs, which he hopes will inspire others.

"In music, we have many theories--some people claim they get lyrics of the songs they write through dreams, meditation, and those who sit down to write lyrics.

"In my case, it happens effortlessly and naturally. If I try to write down the songs, all the urge and creativity dissipates. As such, I no longer write songs because God has a certain way of using me to write them."

He stressed that he was also willing to teach others how to play music.

"I am one of the people who have been grooming others since 1987, but some people will not give credit where it is due.

"I have groomed and worked with many artists from our church, including Obert Chari, Prince Chigwida, and exchanged notes with Mudhara Bhosvo on mentoring people under Defe Dopota Brass Band."

Chikuwa, a father of 11--four girls and seven boys--proudly acknowledges God's grace, which has blessed all his children.

"God blessed me with a lovely family and children because I have 11 children. I was also blessed with three wives who are helping me a lot in my quest to spread the gospel of God through my talent. I give all my wives the attention they deserve, even when I am far away in Harare where I work," he said.

The phenomenal songwriter and composer reckons God is using him as a vessel after he included his sons as part of the group he fronts.

"One thing I would like to share with you is that four of my sons--Brighton, born in 1988, Anxious (1992), Bernard (1995), and Benjamin (1990)--make the core of my band.

"Besides being my band members, the boys have decent jobs that sustain their families. For instance, Benjamin and Bernard studied motor mechanics and they run their own garage, while Brighton is doing marketing and Anxious specializes in servicing CCTV maintenance.

"This is a big favour from God, which I will cherish for years because God has blessed me beyond measure."

Chikuwa, who has toured many African countries including South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, and Botswana, has not lost hope of touring Europe.

"In music, we keep dreaming and giving people new stuff which they are yearning for. As such, I will always do my best to ensure that I leave a legacy.

"In my late 50s, I still have a lot to offer. I am grateful to those who were behind me and I will continue to do my best," he noted.

Buoyed by his exceptional abilities to record, sing and compose new songs, Chikuwa is one of the finest stars to emerge from ZCC Mbungo with plenty to offer.

He is simply a living legend.