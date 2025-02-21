Zimbabwe: Suspected Thieves Use Tunnel to Steal Beer At Delta Beverages

Delta Beverages is investigating a case of possible organised theft of alcoholic beverages using a stormwater tunnel from the firm's plant along Manchester Road in Southerton, Harare.

Delta Corporations, corporate affairs general manager, Mrs Patricia Murambinda, confirmed this in a statement yesterday, saying the access tunnel was discovered by employees on Monday.

"Delta Beverages Private Limited, a leading manufacturer of lagers in Zimbabwe, is currently investigating alleged attempt by unknown persons to illegally access premises at Southerton brewery through a pre-existing water storm drainage tunnel," she said.

Mrs Murambinda said the incident has not caused disruptions to Delta's operations, adding that they are working closely with the police and responsible authorities to determine the veracity of the report and the possible motive with the hope that perpetrators would be arrested.

The story follows videos and pictures went viral on social media showing authorities assessing the tunnel suspected of being used for illegally transporting alcoholic beverages from the Delta Beverages plant.

The Herald yesterday visited the Southerton depot .This investigation has sparked curiosity and concern over the safety of the depot. Some people interviewed say thieves could have been working in cahoots with Delta employees.

"Thieves, working in cahoots with some Delta Beverages employees dug a tunnel from Manchester Road drainage stream into Delta Beverages plant," said a vendor.

"They were stealing crates of beer using that tunnel, disappearing into the drainage stream. The drainage stream feeds into Mukuvisi River," he added.

Although Delta Beverages claim no one has been caught, a vendor claimed that one man was caught red-handed by police and Delta security on Monday carrying two crates of alcoholic beverages.

The arrest, followed a tip off from Delta Beverages security, who called ZRP to check the tunnel. It is alleged that a person emerged from the tunnel carrying two crates of beer. Another vendor, Ms Susan Muranganidza said she only heard of the story, adding that for the past three days, police have been visiting the depot and the tunnel .