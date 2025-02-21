Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Chirau Seeks External Nationalists

Senator Chief Jeremiah Chirau, the ZUPO president and a member of the Executive Council, said yesterday that he was "hunting" for the external nationalists so as to discuss his latest 11-point peace plan with them.

He told an impromptu news conference at the Salisbury Airport, minutes before he flew to London for talks with British Government officials:

"I don't think I will meet them (the external leaders) but I would very much like to meet them. I am hunting for them through talking to the Press and my meetings with people connected with them."

Chief Chirau said it would be premature for him to divulge details of his 11-point peace plan before he discussed it with Dr David Owen, the British Foreign Secretary, and other senior officials in Whitehall He said: "

I am going to present something which is going to bring peace to our country and try to find out why the idea of an all party conference was shelved. "I also want a guarantee from the British Government that it will take responsibility for pensions of all Rhodesians the civil servants and the old."

Senator Chirau, who is due to meet Dr Owen on Wednesday, said he also hoped to meet Mrs Margaret Thatcher, the Tory leader and the London- based representatives of African states.

Denying he had lost "faith in the Transitional CHIEF CHIRAU Government, the ZUPO leader said he would implement his proposals immediately they were acceptable to Rhodesia's warring factions and Dr Owen. Chief Chirau's one-week peace mission to London the second in three months comes only nine Weeks before the Transitional Government's April general elections.