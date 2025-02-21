Liberia: Sethi Management Regrets Death of Its Employee

Steel manufacturing company Sethi Ferro Febrik Inc extends condolences to family, friends and colleagues for the death of one of its employees in an industrial tragedy.

- The Management of Sethi Ferro Febrik Inc says it acknowledges the industrial incident that occurred Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at its Gardnersville facility, leading to the death of an employee assigned to the company's Oxygen Plant.

Management expresses profound regret over the incident and extends condolences to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased affected by the tragic loss.

"We have begun immediate engagement with the family of Saah Samukai and are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult period", a statement issued by the management says.

At the same time, it clarifies that contrary to earlier media reports suggesting two fatalities and multiple injuries, only one death occurred and no other injuries were sustained, adding that immediate action was taken following the incident, and management is fully cooperating with local authorities, as they conduct an investigation.

"Our employees are the heart of our operations, and their safety is our top priority. This is loss is deeply painful for all of us", says the Management of Sethi Ferro Febrik Inc.

"We will do everything in our power to support the family of Mr. Samukai and to work along the authorities to understand and address this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved family, and we will continue to provide the necessary support during this difficult period."

The Management of Sethi Ferro Febrik says it always prioritize safety and wellbeing of employees and has in place robust safety measures, "which we continuously work to uphold at the highest industrial standards. However, we recognize that no system is infallible, and we take this incident with the utmost seriousness."

Meanwhile, the company assures the public that as the relevant Government Authority of Liberia conducts its investigation, they are fully cooperating to ensure a transparent and thorough process. "We remain committed to learning from this incident and reinforcing our safety protocols where necessary", the release concludes.