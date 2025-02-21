Rwanda: What You Need to Know About 'Gather25' Gospel Event

From February 28 to March 1, Christians from across the globe will convene for Gather25, a global gospel event designed to unite the Church in a moment of prayer, worship, repentance, and commissioning, inspired by the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20).

According to the organizers, the event aims to catalyze worldwide evangelistic efforts, encouraging believers to actively share the Gospel within their communities.

Barbara Umuhoza, the event Communications Lead, emphasized that Gather25 is an inclusive gathering, welcoming Jesus' followers from every nation, denomination, and generation to participate in this historic movement of unity. Key Christian leaders from diverse traditions will come together to inspire and equip believers worldwide.

Given the limited in-person attendance at major global locations, the event will also feature global broadcast sites, ensuring an immersive experience for all participants.

"The 25-hour global event will be accessible through multiple platforms, including the internet, TV, and radio, with real-time translation available in 86 languages using human and AI technology. Live, in-person gatherings will be held in strategic locations across the globe, while millions are expected to join virtually from their homes, churches, dormitories, and other venues," Umuhoza explained.

Gather25 is a global movement led by Jennie Allen, the founder of IF: Gathering. This historic event seeks to mobilize the 2.5 billion followers of Jesus to share the Gospel with the 5.5 billion people who have yet to know Christ, marking a pivotal moment in Church history.

The event will officially begin on February 28, 2025, in some time zones and continue for 25 consecutive hours through March 1.

In Africa, Gather25 will be hosted in Rwanda at BK Arena, starting at 1:00 PM. Entrance is free; however, attendees are encouraged to register in advance using this link to secure their seats(http://ticqet.rw) or by dialing *531#

The event will be hosted by internationally recognized Christian leaders and regional figures, including Jennie Allen, Mark Varughese, Matt Redman, and other influential voices from Christian ministries and communities. With cutting-edge live streaming, translation services, and online collaboration tools, Gather25 ensures that everyone, everywhere, can participate. This integration of technology marks an unprecedented effort to unite the global Christian community in real time.

"Gather25 is not just an event--it is a launching pad for ongoing mission work. Leaders and participants will be encouraged to continue evangelistic efforts tailored to their local communities, ensuring a lasting impact beyond the 25-hour gathering," Umuhoza explained.

What to expect at Gather25

A number of gospel artistes are expected to minister at Gather25. The likes of Aime Uwimana, Tim Godfrey from Nigeria, the couple Fabrice and Maya, True Promises, Appolinaire and Jeanette from Burundi, Watoto Children's Choir from Uganda, and Prosper Nkomezi are among many expected to grace the event in Kigali.

However, Umuhoza said the gathering will go beyond just music and performances, as it serves as a combination of many elements making it a unique spiritual experience.

"This event will be marked by a spirit of praise and worship across different regions. We will have gospel singers from Uganda, Burundi, and many other places. It is a global setting with worship, preaching, and testimonies. We will also hear from servants of God, including Reverend Moses Mokisa and Reverend Dr. Charles Mugisha, who will be preaching on the day," she noted.

"There will be short sermons, but the focus is primarily on praise and worship. Unlike gospel concerts, Gather25 is not about performance--it is about the Church coming together in unity to pray and worship. Attendees will also hear testimonies from people who have received Christ and learn what the Church needs to do in these times to bring more people to faith."