Rwanda: Unsustainable Farming Practices Threaten Soil Health in Virunga Mountains

The rampant overuse of pesticides and fertilizers in the fertile volcanic region of the Virunga Mountains is causing significant environmental concerns, contributing to soil degradation and climate change, according to experts at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

This area, crucial for Rwanda's food supply, sees farmers from Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, and Rubavu districts regularly apply excessive amounts of agricultural inputs, under the misconception that it will enhance crop yields.

This practice has disturbed the natural soil nutrient balance, leading to mineral deficiencies that stunt plant growth, as agronomists have cautioned.

"Excessive pesticide use, especially during the dry season, is common," notes Anastase Nduwayezu, a potato pathology researcher at RAB, highlighting practices in Kinigi Sector, Musanze District.

"This not only affects human health but also harms the environment. There's no need for such pesticide overuse." He continues, "Farmers think more pesticides will combat pathogens better, but this approach is damaging both their health and the environment.

Many don't know the correct application methods, which is a major issue."

Improved seeds as a beacon of hope

With climate change affecting agriculture across Rwanda and neighbouring countries like Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, there's an urgent need for adaptation.

"Climate change is a stark reality," explains Sylvester Dickson Bagume, interim executive director of The Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA).

"Unpredictable weather patterns, including untimely rains and droughts, are becoming the norm. Floods and strong winds are also on the rise."

Bagume advocates for the adoption of improved, early-maturing seeds that can withstand these changing conditions.

"These seeds mature faster and are more resistant to pests and diseases, which are intensified by climate change," he said.

He also stresses the benefits of using good manure alongside organic methods, noting its role in moisture retention and nutrient release. "Climate change can wash away fertilizers, much like a malnourished human is prone to illness," he adds.

Bagume calls for a regional, integrated approach to tackle climate change, emphasising better agronomic practices, seed improvement, and effective management of water and soil resources. He also underlines the necessity for government support in agricultural extension services to introduce farmers to these new technologies.

"Some farmers burn crop residues post-harvest, missing out on returning valuable nutrients to the soil," he points out, suggesting inter-country collaboration among Rwanda, Uganda, and the DR Congo due to shared agricultural challenges.

Jean Damascene Sinzabaheza, a local farmer along with others, has observed the detrimental effects of these practices. "Overuse of pesticides in Rubavu District is degrading our soil," he says, representing the Dukomeze Ubuzima potato cooperative in Musanze.

RAB has introduced 11 new potato varieties that are climate-resilient, promoting their use in the volcanic region. Nduwayezu points out that over the last 30 years, rainfall has decreased while temperatures have increased in the Virunga Massif.

The dissemination of these varieties, in partnership with organizations like ASARECA, aims to educate farmers, safeguard the environment, and boost productivity.

"Cyerecyezo and Kazeneza are among the new potato varieties showing high performance and tolerance to climate change," says Nduwayezu, though he admits the challenge lies in their broader adoption.

Potato production on decline

Statistics from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) indicate a decline in potato production from 2022 to 2024. In 2024, small-scale farmers averaged 6.8 tonnes per hectare, while large-scale farmers reached 14.9 tonnes.

Season C saw an average yield of 9.1 tonnes per hectare, stressing the need for sustainable practices to secure food production and security.