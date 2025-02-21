Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Plan to Increase Women Enrollment in Tvet

The government, in collaboration with its partners, is implementing a scholarship programme aimed at increasing the number of female students in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), with a focus on underrepresented sectors, according to the Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana.

He said that this programme, which is already in motion, aims to enrol at least 4,000 more women in TVET courses.

Nsengimana provided the information on Tuesday, February 18, during a session in which senators - members of the Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights - wanted to get information on government initiatives for promoting TVET establishments.

Also read: Rwanda reviews education policy to align with market trends

Regarding progress on the principle of gender equality and opportunities for all, Nsengimana said that, on average, girls/women account for 43 per cent of students in technical secondary schools (TSS), adding that the rate varies significantly across different trades. In some areas, female enrollment is less than 10 per cent, he indicated.

He cited a school offering car mechanics, where there are eight female students, compared to more than 600 male students.

"In this regard, we want to encourage girls so that they do not risk missing opportunities of engaging in such vocations," he said, adding that, currently, there is equipment that helps people to lift very heavy objects.

In polytechnics (which offer higher TVET education), Nsengimana said that overall, 30.7 per cent of students are female, while others [69.3 per cent] are male.

The low enrollment of female students in TVET, he said, led to the institution of the scholarship programme meant for scaling up their numbers in TVET establishments.

The programme is in line with Rwanda's mission to close the gender gap in technical and vocational education and training.

"Under these scholarships, we want to increase the number of girls [female students] by at least 4,000," he said.