Central Africa: Rwanda's Principled Stance On Belgium Is Commendable

Rwanda's suspension of development cooperation with Belgium sends a powerful message: economic assistance, while appreciated, cannot come at the cost of national sovereignty and the right to defend oneself against external threats.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday February 17, the government attributed the decision to Belgium's choosing of a political side in the eastern DR Congo conflict at a time when the international community is being called upon to support the mediation process mandated by the African Union and the Joint EAC-SADC Summit.

While Belgium has been a development partner, their perceived bias regarding the volatile security situation in the eastern DR Congo has forced Rwanda to take a firm stand.

For too long, Rwanda has articulated legitimate security concerns stemming from the DR Congo, including the presence and activities of armed groups operating along the shared border. Most importantly, Rwandan leaders and many others in the region and beyond have stressed that the challenges afflicting DR Congo are primarily internal and can first and foremost be solved through political processes that are inclusive of all parties to the conflict.

However, when it came to Belgium, these concerns have often been met with indifference or, worse, a tacit siding with narratives that ignore the complex realities on the ground. Belgium's stance on the current crisis appears to be the latest instance of this pattern, leaving Rwanda with no choice but to reconsider the terms of their partnership.

It is not a decision taken lightly. Development aid plays a role in supporting Rwanda's progress, and the country has made all effort to account to any penny remitted by development partners.

However, no amount of financial assistance can justify compromising national security or tolerating what is perceived as a disregard for Rwanda's sovereign right to protect its borders and its people.

A nation cannot be expected to prioritise economic benefits over its own survival and stability and most importantly, such development aid should not be politicised like Belgium has been doing.

This situation underscores a crucial point: true partnership requires mutual respect and understanding. It demands an acknowledgment of each nation's legitimate concerns and a commitment to addressing them constructively.

Rwanda's action serves as a reminder that true and lasting cooperation must be built on a foundation of trust and respect for sovereignty, not simply on financial transactions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda has demonstrated that it values its sovereignty above all else. This principled stance should be a clear signal that moving forward, any partnership must acknowledge Rwanda's right to self-defense and a fair assessment of the security challenges it faces. It is a stance that other nations facing similar predicaments should understand and respect.

In conclusion, it is quite ironic that Belgium, which is majorly responsible for the ills that have befallen the Great Lakes Region, especially our two countries for the past century.