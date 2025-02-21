Namibia: Dybala Double Leads Roma Into Europa League Last 16

Paulo Dybala scored two goals as Roma came from behind to beat Porto 3-2 in the second leg on Thursday to clinch a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spanish forward Samu Aghehowa gave Porto the lead in the tie after last week's 1-1 draw in Portugal, but two quick-fire goals from Dybala turned the tie in Roma's favour.

Porto were reduced to 10 men when Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio was sent off early in the second half, and Niccolo Pisilli struck what proved to be the crucial third goal for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Devyne Rensch turned into his own net deep into added time as Roma progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

Roma will find out whether they play Athletic Bilbao or city rivals Lazio in the next round when the draw for the last 16 is conducted on Friday.

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt overturned a first leg deficit against Dutch side Twente with a dramatic 5-2 win after extra time in the Arctic Circle to progress 6-4 on aggregate.

The hosts were heading out before striking twice in second-half stoppage time but Twente then levelled the tie and forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser.

Sondre Brunstad Fet put Bodo/Glimt back ahead in the 111th minute, with a second own goal of the night from Twente sealing qualification for their opponents.

AZ Alkmaar eased past Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate despite conceding a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw in Turkey, while Romanians FCSB won 2-0 in Bucharest to complete a 4-1 aggregate win over PAOK of Greece.

In the Conference League, Real Betis moved into the last 16 despite a 1-0 loss in the return leg at home to Gent.

Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque saw red before English defender Archie Brown's late winner for Gent, but Betis went through 3-1 on aggregate.

The Spaniards will next take on Chelsea or Vitoria Guimaraes, with the draw for the latter stages of the third-tier European competition also set for Friday.

Copenhagen knocked out Heidenheim 4-3 over two legs after winning the return 3-1 in Germany after extra time.

Pafos won the all-Cypriot encounter with Omonia Nicosia, a 2-1 victory in the second leg sending them through 3-2 on aggregate.

Bosnian club Borac Banja Luka squeezed past Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 after a goalless second leg in Slovenia.