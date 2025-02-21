Sudan: SAF Commander-in-Chief Inspects Third Infantry Division

Shendi — As part of his state tours of military divisions and units, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (SAF), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected the Third Infantry Division in Shendi in River Nile State on Thursday.

His Excellency praised the steadfastness of the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the division and the mobilized personnel who responded to the call of the homeland and joined the ranks of the armed forces to confront this rebellion, defeat it and liberate the country from the filth of the rebellious Al-Dagalo militia.

The Commander-in-Chief also inspected the items that the armed forces seized from the rebellious militia at Al-Gaili Refinery, praising the bravery of the forces in defending the nation's capabilities.