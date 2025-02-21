Sudan: TSC Member, Jabir, Meets Italian Ambassador

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, met in his office in Portsudan on Thursday with the Italian Ambassador to Sudan, who is temporarily resident in Addis Ababa, Michele Tomasi, who is visiting Sudan these days.

Ambassador Tomasi affirmed the continuation of his country's support and cooperation with Sudan in the field of humanitarian aid and development programs, pointing to the necessity to stop the war and make efforts to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

Italian Ambassador hoped that war would end as soon as possible to achieve security, stability and peace in Sudan.