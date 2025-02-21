Sudan: Jabir Meets a Delegation of Businessmen and Factory Owners in Khartoum Bahri's Industrial Zone

20 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, met on Wednesday with a delegation of businessmen and factory owners in the industrial zone of Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri, in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mahasin Ali Yagoub.

The meeting touched on the overall conditions and challenges facing the economic sector and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of factories and economic institutions destroyed by the rebel terrorist militia.

TSC Member stressed the importance of the industrial sector in rebuilding the Sudanese economy after the war, noting the government's keenness to restore all basic services in the industrial zone in Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri and work to secure them to push, enhance and develop the industrial sector in the country.

His Excellency renewed the government's keenness to facilitate all procedures for investors in Sudan particularly that the country needs more investments to rebuild and achieve the desired development.

For his part, the representative of the delegation, Engineer Al-Tahir Younis, said in a press statement, that the meeting touched on several issues related to the development of the industrial sector after the liberation of Sudan from the filth of the rebellion.

Engineer Younis congratulated the armed forces on the victories they achieved over the Al-Dagalo militia, pointing out the importance of returning life to normal to advance local industries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.