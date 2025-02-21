Sudan: Jabir Meets a Delegation of Businessmen and Factory Owners in Khartoum Bahri's Industrial Zone

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, met on Wednesday with a delegation of businessmen and factory owners in the industrial zone of Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri, in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mahasin Ali Yagoub.

The meeting touched on the overall conditions and challenges facing the economic sector and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of factories and economic institutions destroyed by the rebel terrorist militia.

TSC Member stressed the importance of the industrial sector in rebuilding the Sudanese economy after the war, noting the government's keenness to restore all basic services in the industrial zone in Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri and work to secure them to push, enhance and develop the industrial sector in the country.

His Excellency renewed the government's keenness to facilitate all procedures for investors in Sudan particularly that the country needs more investments to rebuild and achieve the desired development.

For his part, the representative of the delegation, Engineer Al-Tahir Younis, said in a press statement, that the meeting touched on several issues related to the development of the industrial sector after the liberation of Sudan from the filth of the rebellion.

Engineer Younis congratulated the armed forces on the victories they achieved over the Al-Dagalo militia, pointing out the importance of returning life to normal to advance local industries.