Liberia: CMC to Hold First National Convention in Saclepea

Nimba County Saclepea, Nimba County - Convention Committee of the Citizen Movement for Change (CMC) is pleased to announce that the (CMC) will be holding its first National Convention from February 31 to March 1, 2025, in Saclepea, Nimba County.

This milestone event marks a significant step in the party's journey toward formal political participation in Liberia.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has confirmed that the Proposed Citizen Movement for Change (CMC) has met the preliminary requirements regarding the registration of political parties, alliances, and coalitions in Liberia.

As outlined in Section 7 of the Regulations and Procedures Relating to the Registration of Political Parties, Alliances, Coalitions, and Independent Candidates, the NEC has granted authorization for the organizing committee to convene the movement's first national convention.

During this historic convention, CMC will adopt its constitution and by-laws, laying the groundwork for its official recognition as a political party. Delegates from across Liberia, including party leaders, grassroots representatives, and stakeholders, will gather to chart the future of the movement and reaffirm its commitment to positive change and national development.

The Citizen Movement for Change is dedicated to fostering good governance, accountability, and inclusive development in Liberia. This convention presents a crucial opportunity for CMC to solidify its vision and strategies in preparation for full political engagement.

Further details regarding the convention's agenda, speakers, and special guests will be shared in the coming week. The CMC leadership extends an open invitation to all members, supporters, and wellwishers to participate in this landmark event.