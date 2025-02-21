Nigeria: Air Peace to Showcase London Connection At ITB Berlin 2025

Air Peace, Nigeria's foremost airline and West Africa's largest carrier, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the world-renowned ITB Berlin, scheduled for March 4-6, 2025.

The airline said it would join over 10,000 exhibitors from around the globe at the prestigious international travel trade show to showcase its services, growth, and commitment to enhancing connectivity within Africa and beyond.

"Air Peace's exhibition at ITB Berlin will highlight the airline's exceptional growth trajectory, its expanding route network, and its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and safe air travel. As the leading airline in Nigeria and West Africa. Air Peace has been at the forefront of fostering seamless connections across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, and its participation at ITB Berlin will spotlight the airline's key role in shaping the global aviation landscape," the company said in a statement signed by airline's Head of Communication, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo.

Executive Director, Air Peace Limited, Nnenna Onyema said: "We are excited to be part of ITB Berlin 2025, the global travel and tourism industry's largest and most influential event. Our participation underscores Air Peace's commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships, driving tourism, and advancing connectivity across continents. As we continue to expand our fleet and routes, ITB Berlin provides the perfect platform to showcase our vision and to connect with international partners who share our goal of making travel more accessible to all."