Nigeria: Accion Mfb Partners Dbn to Promote Women-Inclusive Financial Services

In a move to enhance financial inclusion and support small businesses, Accion Microfinance Bank has partnered with the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to promote accessible and innovative financial solutions, with a special focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.

This initiative was announced during the bank's first Customer Forum for the year 2025, which held virtually under the theme, "Unlocking Opportunities for Growth," garnered the participation of Accion MfB's Managing Director and CEO, Taiwo Joda; DBN's Chief Operating Officer, Bonaventure Okhaimo; Accion MfB's Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Olalere; and Chief Digital Officer, Paul Ehiagbonare.

Joda announced a new loan initiative developed in partnership with DBN, exclusively designed for women entrepreneurs. This new product, Joda said, reinforces the bank's commitment to gender-focused financial inclusion.

Joda said, "This initiative marks a significant milestone in our loan offerings, ensuring that women have the financial resources needed to grow their businesses and thrive. With these enhancements, we are providing customers with a more efficient and secure digital banking experience."

On his part, Okhaimo, while speaking at the forum emphasized the importance of leveraging financial technology to drive business scalability. "We must find ways to harness these platforms to support MSMEs, enabling them to grow sustainably while contributing to the broader economy."

Meanwhile, Acting Head of Marketing Communications at Accion MfB, Anita Oguni, expressed the bank's commitment to supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals through tailored financial solutions.