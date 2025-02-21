Nigeria: Archery Federation Approves March 10 for AGM in Abuja

21 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Archery Federation (NAFED) has announced 10 March, 2025 as date for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold at the Secretariat of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Abuja.

President of NAFED, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi, confirmed the date of the AGM after the federation's virtual emergency Executive Committee Meeting thst held on 7th February, 2025.

He also revealed the World Archery Federation's (WAF) vote of confidence passed on NAFED Executive Committee ahead of their AGM in Abuja.

According to Alh. Abdullahi, the Executive Committee also approved March 9 and 10 as dates for the National Archery Championship scheduled to hold at the Package 'B' of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to kick start NAFED activities for the year 2025.

He also revealed that eminent personalities penciled down as patrons of NAFED were also ratified by the Exco.

"A suitable date for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Archery Championship to hold within the first quarter of the year was also discussed.

The NAFED president appealed to board members to join in the crusade to aid the development of archery sports in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.