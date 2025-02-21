Liberia: House Summons Top Officials Over Deadly Steel Factory Explosion

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned top government officials to provide answers regarding the deadly explosion at Serthi Ferro Fabrik Steel Factory, which claimed multiple lives and triggered serious environmental and labor concerns.

Following a communication from Margibi County District 2 Representative Ivar K. Jones, lawmakers have scheduled February 25, 2025, for the factory's management and officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministries of Labor and Commerce, and the Bureau of Concessions to appear before plenary.

The explosion, which occurred on February 17 at the factory's oxygen plant, reportedly caused significant structural damage and left workers trapped under debris. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, but several employees succumbed to injuries before aid could arrive. The incident has sparked public outrage, with civil society groups calling for urgent government intervention on workplace safety.

Rep. Jones, in his letter to Majority Bloc Speaker Koon, cited Article 8 of the Constitution, which mandates the government to ensure just and humane employment conditions. He urged lawmakers to act decisively in holding relevant institutions accountable.

"The Republic shall direct its policy towards ensuring for all citizens, without discrimination, opportunities for employment and livelihood under just and humane conditions, and towards promoting safety, health, and welfare facilities in employment," he quoted.

The House's decision to summon key agencies underscores growing concerns over regulatory oversight. Lawmakers will probe whether the factory had undergone regular safety inspections and whether violations had been flagged before the disaster.

Officials from the EPA, the Ministry of Labor, and the Bureau of Concessions will face intense questioning from lawmakers on February 25. The EPA will be required to address the environmental impact of the explosion, including potential air and water contamination. The Ministry of Labor must clarify whether the factory adhered to safety standards, while the Bureau of Concessions will be pressed on the factory's operational license and compliance with investment agreements.

As investigations continue, grieving families and labor rights advocates are demanding justice and stricter enforcement of industrial safety regulations. The upcoming hearing is expected to shape government policy on workplace safety and environmental protections in Liberia's industrial sector.