Liberia/Gambia: Tapha Manneh Becomes Latest Coach to Resign At BEA Mountain

Gambian coach Tapha Manneh has stepped down as Head Coach of Liberian First Division club Bea Mountain. Manneh took over from Robert Lartey at the start of the season, signing a lucrative two-season contract with a mandate to win the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division title.

He brought in License 'A' coach Arab Fofana as his deputy in a bid to end Bea Mountain's trophy drought, but his tenure has come to an abrupt end.

"It is difficult for Bea Mountain to set a target because the club has already set the target for itself. Whoever comes in as coach must win the championship," Manneh stated after announcing his resignation.

His departure comes immediately after Bea Mountain's dramatic 3-2 loss to Global Pharma on Match-Day 18. Earlier, they were knocked out of the LFA Orange Cup by second-division side Samira FC. Despite being tipped by pundits as one of the favorites to win this season's league, Bea Mountain has struggled with poor form.

The club currently sits sixth on the 14-team table with 25 points from 18 games, having lost seven, won seven, and drawn four.

Manneh previously won the First Division League, FA Cup, and Super Cup with LISCR FC before being appointed as the Liberia U-20 Men's National Team coach.

As one of the highest-paying teams--if not the highest--the demand for success at Bea Mountain is immense. Before the end of last season, experienced Liberian coach Robert Lartey also resigned after struggling with the club's performance.

Despite heavy investment, Bea Mountain has not won any major silverware since its promotion to the Liberian First Division six seasons ago. The club is sponsored by the multi-million-dollar Turkish mining company Bea Mountain Corporation, based in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, Liberia.