Liberia: 'Let's Unite to Remove Raji' - Advocate Yudu Miller Calls On Football Stakeholders

Monrovia — Football advocate Yudu Miller has called on stakeholders to unite ahead of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) 2026 elections, where incumbent Mustapha I. Raji is seeking to extend his tenure.

Miller emphasized that a unified front is essential to unseating Raji, drawing on his extensive experience in Liberian football politics since 2006.

He urged those aspiring to lead the FA to begin holding meetings and strategizing for the upcoming election.

The former FC Fassell Secretary-General made these remarks on Thursday, February 20, 2025, during an interview with The Liberian Investigator in Sinkor.

"We need fresh minds to take over the country's football sector to improve the sport and restore Liberia's football image internationally," Miller said.

He warned that a divided opposition would risk losing key Executive Committee positions to Raji, which could lead to setbacks in football development.

Miller further stressed that an opposition candidate, if elected, could face challenges from a majority of pro-Raji Executive Committee members.

"If they go into the election divided, they will lose most of the Executive Committee positions to Raji, which will hinder football development," he added.

As the lead campaigner for the "Raji-Must-Go" movement, Miller reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Raji's removal and his dedication to fostering a united opposition.

He pledged his unwavering support for any candidate genuinely committed to developing Liberian football.

"I am dedicated to a united opposition and will never support any actions that would compromise the effort to remove Raji as LFA President," he said.