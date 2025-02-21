South Africa: Six Armed Suspects Fatally Wounded in a Shootout With Police

press release

Six armed suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police on N2 near Ndabakazi outside Butterworth. The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 February 2025, at about 14:30.

Members attached to the National Intervention unit operationalised after they received information about two vehicles with firearms driving from Cofimvaba. Police spotted the vehicles next to Cofimvaba and attempted to stop them. The suspects sped off. A chase ensued, and a backup was called to assist on the chase, and while they were between Ndabakazi and Butterworth, the alleged suspects shot at the Police who then retaliated. On investigation, six people were fatally wounded, and firearms were recovered on their vehicles

The case has been referred to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.