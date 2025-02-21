South Africa: Six Armed Suspects Fatally Wounded in a Shootout With Police

20 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Six armed suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police on N2 near Ndabakazi outside Butterworth. The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 February 2025, at about 14:30.

Members attached to the National Intervention unit operationalised after they received information about two vehicles with firearms driving from Cofimvaba. Police spotted the vehicles next to Cofimvaba and attempted to stop them. The suspects sped off. A chase ensued, and a backup was called to assist on the chase, and while they were between Ndabakazi and Butterworth, the alleged suspects shot at the Police who then retaliated. On investigation, six people were fatally wounded, and firearms were recovered on their vehicles

The case has been referred to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.