South Africa: Five Mob Justice Accused Sentenced After Victim Was Burnt to Death With Petrol and Tyres

press release

The Thohoyandou High Court sentenced five accused persons to prison terms for assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH), kidnapping, and murder.

The court heard that on 07 December 2022, a 22-year-old victim, Doctor Mabunda, was accused by community members of theft in Nkomo 22A village.

Mabunda fled to a hiding place in Nkambako village, outside N'wamitwa.

A group of community members organized transport to collect Mabunda from his hiding place. Upon arrival, they met with Mabunda's sister, who revealed his whereabouts. The suspects chased and apprehended Mabunda, dragging him into their vehicle and driving back to Nkomo (A) village.

The suspects assaulted Mabunda at a nearby tavern and later at Nkomo visiting point, where they burned him to death with petrol and tyres.

Detective Sergeant Dayson Mabunda worked tirelessly to arrest the five suspects within 72 hours. The suspects were granted each R1,000 bail on 11 December 2022.

On 14 February 2025, the Thohoyandou High Court found the suspects guilty of assault GBH, kidnapping, and Murder. Today, the court sentenced them as follows:

1. Accused 1, 2, and 3:

- Mr. Mashimbye Mfumo (30)

- Mabunda Tiyiselani (33)

- Ngobeni Nsovo Lecent (22)

Sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for kidnapping. The murder and kidnapping sentences will run concurrently.

2. Accused 4 and 5:

- Manganyi Tebogo (28)

- Mahumani Nkuriso (20)

Sentenced to three years' imprisonment and five years' suspension for kidnapping and assault.

"This conviction will send a clear cut message to those taking law into their own hands that they will face the full might of the law" says Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe