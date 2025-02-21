South Africa: Help Find Missing Buti Fudi From Tweeling

20 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police detectives seek the communities' assistance in locating Buti Jan Fudi (71) who is missing.

It is reported by his sister that she last saw him on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, at about 16:00, when he went outside and never returned.

Mr Fudi is a mentally challenged person and was last seen wearing grey pants, a black and brown jersey and blue shoes.

The police urge anyone with information that could assist in locating Buti Fudi to contact Detective Constable Nthabiseng Motshwa on 082 466 7759 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

