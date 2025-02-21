South Africa: Police Probe Stock Theft, Two Smallholdings Targeted in Kinkelbos

press release

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in solving a stock theft incident in Kinkelbos today.

It is reported that on Thursday, 20 February 2025 around 07:00, several cattle were stolen from two smallholdings in Kinkelbos. At this stage, police have recovered the slaughtered remains of the cattle, three cattle heads, and carcasses in the nearby bushes. The total number of missing livestock is yet to be confirmed.

At least three cattle were found, but were badly injured and a local SPCA has been arranged to euthanize the injured animals. A team of detectives and other specialized units are busy following up on leads. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact a leader of the investigating team on 079 896 7363. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.