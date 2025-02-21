South Africa: Police Probe Stock Theft, Two Smallholdings Targeted in Kinkelbos

20 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in solving a stock theft incident in Kinkelbos today.

It is reported that on Thursday, 20 February 2025 around 07:00, several cattle were stolen from two smallholdings in Kinkelbos. At this stage, police have recovered the slaughtered remains of the cattle, three cattle heads, and carcasses in the nearby bushes. The total number of missing livestock is yet to be confirmed.

At least three cattle were found, but were badly injured and a local SPCA has been arranged to euthanize the injured animals. A team of detectives and other specialized units are busy following up on leads. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact a leader of the investigating team on 079 896 7363. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.